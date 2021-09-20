(The Center Square) – As school districts around the state share a need for bus drivers, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday he is urging the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to expedite testing and credentialing for bus drivers.
“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” Hogan said in a news release. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”
I have directed @MD_MVA to take steps to ensure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible in order to meet the needs of schools, parents, and students across the state.Details: https://t.co/gN80uScCoh— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 17, 2021
The MVA will hold a Bus Drivers’ Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 in Glen Burnie, Bel Air, Frederick, Easton, Waldorf and Gaithersburg, with appointments scheduled for potential bus drivers.
The organization said in the release it is offering Commercial Drivers License appointments “at levels consistent with pre-pandemic availability.” The organization has also started real-time scheduling for appointments for added convenience.
“Throughout the pandemic, serving CDL holders, especially those in industries that are vital to the supply chain and state services, has been a top priority for us,” MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in the release. “We will continue to work with our partners and local school districts to get their bus drivers, first responders and all other commercial drivers on the road safely and efficiently.”
The MVA said in the release it reaches out to districts before the start of the school year in an effort to streamline appointment scheduling for potential bus drivers.
Schools and driver candidates, according to the release, should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule appointments, and knowledge and skills tests will be made available to qualified candidates.