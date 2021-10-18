(The Center Square) – More than 85% of Maryland residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Hogan administration announced.
In a Monday morning news release, Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is well ahead of the national rate of 78.9% of American adults who have received at least one dose of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Thanks to the millions of Marylanders who have rolled up their sleeves over the past 10 months, Maryland is one of the most vaccinated states in America,” Hogan said in the release. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”
According to the CDC, nearly 450 million doses of the vaccines have been delivered throughout the nation, and of those nearly 409 million have been administered.
In Maryland, the Department of Health is reporting that 85.2% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and there are currently 3.9 million people fully vaccinated.
The state reported 714 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 551,264 since the pandemic began. In the past 24 hours, there were 14 deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 10,490. Currently, there are 685 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four patients since Sunday.
According to date provided by the state, the positivity rate has declined by 31.5% since Aug. 22, while the case rate per 100,000 people has declined by nearly 30%. Hospitalizations have declined by almost 19% since Sept. 9, and are down nearly 65% since the peak of the pandemic.