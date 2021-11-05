(The Center Square) – Gov. Larry Hogan addressed four vacancies in state government by making appointments to those positions.
The governor announced he filled a circuit court seat in Frederick County, a school board seat in Queen Anne’s County and two vacant state delegate seats in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
Hogan appointed Kathleen Diane English to the Circuit Court of Frederick County; Rachel Munoz to the House of Delegates, who is a Republican and will serve Anne Arundel County; Faye Martin Howell to the House of Delegates, a Democrat who will serve Prince George’s County; and Shannon Long Bent to the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education.
“I am pleased to appoint these distinguished Marylanders to serve in their positions across state government,” Hogan said in a news release. “These qualified individuals will fill important roles and functions, and I am confident they will serve our citizens well.”
Munoz is an attorney with Schulte Booth LLC and specializes in aviation law. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland-College Park and is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law. She fills the seat vacated by Del. Michael Malone, who recently was appointed to the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.
Howell retired from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after 30 years of service and was a math teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools, according to the release. A lifelong resident of the district, Howell has been active in the community and replaced Del. Erek Barron, who was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.
English is a principal at Puhala & English PA, and works in criminal defense. She served as assistant state’s attorney in Frederick and Carroll counties before starting her own law firm while also serving on the city of Frederick’s Labor Relations Panel. She earned her juris doctorate from the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University.
Long Bent, according to the release, possesses more than two decades of experience in system engineering and operations management. She is employed at Engineering Solutions Inc. as a program manager. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland-University College and a master’s degree in business administration from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, College Park.