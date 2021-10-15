(The Center Square) – Homeowners and businesses affected by the damage inflicted from Tropical Depression Ida will be receiving help after all, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced.
In a Friday afternoon news release, Hogan made the announcement that $4 million in funding through the U.S. Small Business Administration will be made available to help homeowners and businesses rebuild. He also requested a disaster declaration from the organization in order to make low-interest loans available.
“In the absence of federal action, I am taking immediate steps to provide additional relief for the families and businesses affected by last month’s devastating storm,” Hogan said in the release. “Working with local leaders, we are going to continue to do everything we can to help the community get through this and recover.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state's request for a disaster declaration.
According to the release, the funding will be made available through the Department of Housing and Community Development, which will help homeowners with repairs, short-term rental assistance, and business loans.
The governor made the SBA disaster request for Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery counties, which were the areas hardest hit by the storm in early September.