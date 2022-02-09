(The Center Square) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is bringing back an incentive program designed to encourage residents to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The governor announced the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 program, which will award cash prizes to 12 residents who have received their booster shots. The promotion kicks off Tuesday with one resident receiving $500,000.
“The biggest takeaway from the Omicron surge is just how critically important it is to get a booster shot,” Hogan said in the release. “It is clear that getting fully protected with a booster is the single most important thing you can do right now to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants and to help us all finally move on from this pandemic.”
According to the release, the program will feature 10 weeks of $50,000 drawings with a $1 million grand prize being awarded on May 3.
Maryland residents age 18 and older who have their primary COVID-19 vaccines and a booster shot are eligible for the contest. There is no registration or entry needed to win.
The governor also announced a booster action plan that will expand call- and text-based outreach initiatives to all state residents who are eligible for booster shots, and offering booster shots at hospital-based testing sites, in addition to 539 pharmacies and clinics across the state.
Under the initiative, the Vaccine Equity Task Force will offer clinics with community partners in an effort to expand vaccination efforts, according to the release.
The governor also launched the Healthcare Heroes poster competition with the Department of Education, according to the release. The program encourages students in kindergarten through high school to submit posters with the theme “Celebrating Maryland’s Healthcare Heroes.” Posters from elementary, middle school, and high school will be chosen as winners and will be displayed in area hospitals. The winners will receive governor citations.