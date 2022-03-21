(The Center Square) – A new $70 million investment in the Hagerstown area will sustain and create new jobs, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The governor announced Hitachi Rail, a global provider of rail solutions, is planning a new railcar manufacturing center in Washington County that will create 460 new jobs while sustaining another 1,300 in western Maryland.
“Hitachi Rail is an incredible global company, and their decision to select Hagerstown as the site of a major U.S. expansion is tremendous news for Washington County and the entire state of Maryland,” Hogan said in a release. “With this new facility, Hitachi Rail will create hundreds of critical manufacturing jobs in our state with the capability to serve the wider North American market.”
The company is planning to construct a 307,000 square-foot production center on Greencastle Pike in Hagerstown, according to the release.
The expansion in Washington County, according to the release, will aid the company’s efforts in fulfilling a $2.2 billion contract it entered in March 2021 with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for the production of a new fleet of 8000-series railcars.
The global railcar manufacturer’s investment follows the company’s mission to advance passenger and freight car transportation in North America.
The Pittsburgh-based company, according to the release, currently has more than 1,400 employees delivering transportation programs in the transportation sector. This includes Honolulu’s first railway, signaling efforts in San Francisco, and manufacturing train cars in Miami.
Andrew Barr, who serves as group chief executive officer for Hitachi Rail, said the company looks forward to building “a fleet of modern metro trains” and has “the capability to build trains for towns and cities across North America.”
According to the release, the western Maryland site will not only serve Washington, D.C. but it will also serve as a major operation for the company due to its connections to the northeastern portion of the country.