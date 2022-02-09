(The Center Square) – Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new partnership that is expected to stimulate job growth in the Port of Baltimore.
The governor announced that automobile maker BMW and real estate firm Tradepoint Atlantic have engaged in partnership with the port that will see a new, 35-acre vehicle distribution hub created that will add jobs with the hope of easing the supply chain issues at the port.
“The job creation and associated economic benefits are a game changer,” Hogan said in the release. “But equally as important, this partnership allows the Port of Baltimore to continue leading the way in responding to the current supply chain crisis and cements our port’s vaunted status as the largest importer of automobiles in America for years to come.”
The vehicle distribution hub, according to the release, doubles the size of the German automaker’s Broening Highway location and will serve 126 BMW and MINI dealers. The hub will be able to process up to 100,000 vehicles per year. The new facility will also perform inspections, repairs, accessory installations, and maintenance.
According to the release, the new hub will aid further expansion of the port. The port ranks first in the nation for imports and exports of vehicles and first for roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and gypsum.
The port, according to the release, employs 15,330 people and there are more than 139,180 jobs tied to activity at the port.
Tradepoint Atlantic, according to the release, has already transformed Sparrow’s Point into a gateway that has bolstered revitalization in Baltimore. The company has brought more than 10,000 jobs back to the area, in addition to billions in economic impact.