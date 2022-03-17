(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The focus of our administration has been to make Maryland open for business, to grow new businesses and jobs from one end of the state to the other, and a major national survey recently named Maryland the most improved state for business in America,” Hogan said in the release.
Hogan said the company’s arrival continues cementing a “pro-jobs, pro-business environment” while “ensuring that Maryland will continue to be a prime location” for economic growth.
The company, according to the release, will use 735,000 square-feet of warehouse space for the facility that is estimated to produce 375 million units of gloves per month. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2023.
The manufacturing facility will be located at Sparrows Point, according to the release. The site has drawn in more than 10,000 jobs back to the Baltimore area following an extensive revitalization. Since last August, US Wind and BMW have invested in the area.