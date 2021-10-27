(The Center Square) – Gov. Larry Hogan has filled two judicial vacancies.
In a news release, the governor said he has appointed Charles Blomquist to Baltimore City Circuit Court and Cara Lewis to Carroll County District Court.
“I am pleased to appoint such experienced and accomplished members of the bar to Maryland’s court system,” Hogan said in the release. “I am grateful for their willingness to serve the people of our state, and I am confident that they will bring years of legal service and knowledge to the bench.”
According to the release, Blomquist has been a prosecutor for his entire career and is currently deputy state prosecutor. He began his career clerking for the Honorable John Carroll Byrnes in Baltimore City Court and has also served in the Office of the State Attorney for Baltimorefor 19 years, from 2001-20.
He is a military veteran and is an active duty member of the Maryland Army National Guard, achieving the rank of colonel and is deployed overseas, according to the release. He will assume his position on the bench when he returns.
Blomquist, according to the release, earned his bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College, a Master of Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and a master of public administration from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public and International Affairs. He also has a master of strategic studies from the United States War College and his juris doctorate from the University of Baltimore Law School.
Lewis currently is employed in the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County as special counsel. She oversees business operations and maintains a felony caseload, and has served in the office for nearly a decade with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City and in Carroll County.
According to the release, Lewis has served as the site coordinator for the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network with a focus on cross-jurisdictional data sharing and investigations that are gang, drug, firearms, and human trafficking focused.
Lewis received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.