(The Center Square) – Maryland is doling out $3.2 million to offer financial incentives for companies to hire apprentices, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The state is utilizing the Employer Incentive Plan for businesses with at least 50 employees to get reimbursed for up to 50% of the apprentice’s wages through on-the-job training, according to a news release from the governor’s office, while reimbursing small business 75% of wages.
“By investing in this new Employer Incentive Plan, we are supporting the growth and future of Maryland’s highly successful Registered Apprenticeship programs, sponsors, employers, and apprentices,” Hogan said in the release. “Maryland continues to be a national leader in workforce development, job training, and apprenticeships, and it is critical that we continue to invest in our skilled workforce. Apprenticeships have proven to be a tremendously successful workforce development strategy, and I encourage businesses from all industries to utilize this program.”
Hogan said the goal is to increase business participation in the registered apprenticeship program, which is a boon to both the employer for cost savings and the employee, who will receive a regular paycheck. Employees will receive a combination of workforce and classroom training to acquire the skills needed to maintain long-term employment while employers develop a highly-skilled workforce.
The plan, according to the release, would reimburse businesses with more than 50 employees up to $3,120, while small businesses with 49 or fewer employees have a $4,680 ceiling for reimbursement.
According to the Department of Labor, there are more than 230 registered occupations in the apprenticeship program and more than 9,000 employees registered.
The program is open to public, private, and nonprofit employers on a first-come, first-served basis, providing they meet criteria outlined in the policy.