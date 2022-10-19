(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown.
The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
"This is a project that had been talked about around here, on and off, for decades, but had never gotten off the ground. It truly is Hagerstown's very own 'Field of Dreams,'" Hogan said in a release. "When I became governor, I pledged that Western Maryland – and all of rural Maryland – would no longer be forgotten or ignored, and that we would work together at all levels of government to revitalize this incredibly historic city of Hagerstown, and that is exactly what we have done."
According to the release, $8.5 million was provided to the project under the governor's supplemental budget with an additional $1.5 allocated through the fiscal year 2023 budget.
According to the release, in 2021, Hogan signed legislation that gives the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue bonds that would be used to finance and construct the stadium, which will be owned by the Hagerstown-Washington County Industrial Foundation. The stadium will be leased by a team that will play in the Atlantic League.
The league features teams in Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, North Carolina and Kentucky. The Atlantic League is an independent, professional partner league of Major League Baseball.