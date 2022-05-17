(The Center Square) – A manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles has announced it is expanding into Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The governor announced Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. will construct a new facility in White Marsh as part of the company’s expansion. The machinery industry company, headquartered in New Jersey and highly successful in China, develops and manufactures electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for materials handling machines and vehicles.
“We welcome Greenland Technologies’ new U.S. manufacturing operations to Maryland and are thrilled to see the company’s vision come to life at its location in Baltimore County,” Hogan said in the release. “Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the Mid-Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation.”
According to the release, the company performed a national search before settling on Maryland. Baltimore County was chosen due to its location, work force, incentives, and logistics.
Greenland will construct a 50,000 square-foot facility along Nottingham Drive in White Marsh. The company will create new full-time jobs at the facility that is anticipated to open in July. The production facility’s overall goal is to expand the company’s line of electrical industrial vehicles, such as forklifts.
“We are excited and confident in our decision to build out in Maryland given our extensive selection process,” Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, said in the release. “As we have moved forward, our selection has been validated each step of the way. The governor’s team and local officials clearly share in our vision and enthusiasm for electrification and understand the positive implications on job creation, economic benefit and to Greenland specifically.”
The company, which was established in 2006, is one of the world’s biggest transmission and drive train manufacturers for forklift trucks, which are used in logistics and industrial settings.
Greenland Technologies, according to the release, has made investments in research and development leading to a positive track record for innovation. The company uses cutting edge, clean energy to develop technology, and is committed to the electrification process in the electric industrial vehicle sector.
In addition, the company has filed a notice of intent to use the More Jobs for Marylanders program, which is run through the state’s Department of Commerce. The program provides incentives to employers who are new to the state, or are already operating in the state, and create new jobs. The program is also open to nonmanufacturing companies who choose to locate or expand in Maryland Opportunity Zones.