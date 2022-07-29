(The Center Square) – Grant funding to support watershed studies is headed to Maryland’s classrooms, state officials said.
The Department of Natural Resources announced that $128,000 is headed to fund watershed education for students and youth outdoor science projects. The funding will be distributed through fiscal year 2023.
According to the release, funding is through the department’s grants gateway and provides funding for innovative and local projects. The department works to assist comprehensive, integrated projects that focus on healthy ecosystems, building resiliency, and providing outdoor learning experiences, according to the release.
Adkins Arboretum, ShoreRivers, and Caroline County Public Schools will use funding, according to the release, for second-graders with the “Bees, Seeds, and Healthy Streams” project at the arboretum. Students will learn about native plants, pollinators, and how residents interact with the land and water.
Prince George’s Public Schools and the Accokeek Foundation, according to the release, will assist students with learning about Indigenous communities and the connections between environment, cultural preservation, land and water rights, tribal sovereignty, and stewardship of ancestral homelands.
According to the release, the Living Classrooms Foundation will work with 500 students from a group of Baltimore City Public Schools within the School Leadership in Urban Runoff Reduction Project. The project centers on preventing stormwater runoff pollution in six hands-on environmental educational sessions during the school year.
The outdoor education funding, according to the release, comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant.
In addition, according to the release, $9,995 in grant funding will go to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences. The funding will be used to train staff on the “Wave of Plastic” curriculum at eight public middle schools in Charles County. The grant was sponsored by the National Coastal Zone Management Program.