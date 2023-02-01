(The Center Square) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore painted a picture of a state oriented around service in his first State of the State address Wednesday, outlining a pledge to end child poverty in the state and increase service opportunities for young people.
Speaking to the General Assembly Wednesday, Moore began his address by highlighting educators, social workers, lineman and others in service-oriented positions who give time and effort to serve Marylanders. He recalled teachers, coaches, guidance counselors and spiritual leaders who impacted his life, adding "service is how we re-engage our people in the project of forming a more perfect state."
“I am only here right now because of people in my life who stepped up even when they were not called,” Moore said. “People who served, even if they did not call it that. People who were willing to sacrifice in the moment for the hope of a better tomorrow.”
Moore used a portion of his speech to cast a vision of “serving the next generation” by eradicating child poverty in Maryland, a goal he outlined during his time campaigning for governor.
“No group deserves our help more than the children of Maryland,” Moore said. “In a state with the highest median income in the country, one in eight children lives in poverty. How can we expect to fill their minds with ideas if they can’t fill their stomachs with food? How can they rise above their station if their life is a constant state of deprivation?”
In his proposed budget, Moore has included $171 million to permanently extend the earned income tax credit passed by lawmakers in 2021, and expand the child tax credit. Moore highlighted this proposal in his speech Wednesday, asserting the push will make “nearly 40,000 families eligible for one of the most successful child poverty tools this country has ever seen.”
The governor also noted his proposal to speed up a planned minimum wage increase to $15 an hour by the end of this year and index it to inflation. Under current statute, Maryland’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $15 an hour in 2025.
While Moore’s budget includes funding for these proposals, the General Assembly will need to take legislative action to enact them.
“We can get this done and change the trajectory of our state for generations to come,” Moore said.
The governor spent some time laying out issues currently facing the state, including teacher shortages, rising crime and over 10,000 job vacancies at the state level. He urged the General Assembly to pass legislation addressing the state’s shortage of qualified teachers and noted efforts to consolidate job openings at the state level.
Moore also pointed out the "unacceptable rates of incarceration for young black men" in the state, which he said has made communities "fearful of both the criminals, and the forces sworn to protect them." He added that as violent crime has risen over the past decade, law enforcement has "stepped into the gap to keep communities safe."
"To paraphrase F. Scott Fitzgerald, buried in Rockville, Maryland, we must hold these two contradicting ideas together at the same time, and be determined to make them otherwise," Moore said.
At several points in the address, Moore promoted adopting service as a core state value, saying the state was “built by people who stepped up to serve.”
The governor touted the recent signing of an executive order that will create a new Department of Service and Civic Innovation to “promote service and volunteerism in the state.” The governor noted pending legislation to create a one year service option for high school graduates, allowing graduates to access job training and mentorship while creating “a lifelong habit of service to our state.”
He also emphasized a desire to work together with lawmakers to serve the public and elevate service as a vision for the state.
“In the days, weeks, months and years ahead, I will be calling on your partnership to find, recruit and elevate public service as a calling Maryland,” Moore said.
“We can be a state that rewards, celebrates, and elevates a culture of service. We must be,” he later added.