(The Center Square) – Museums, community centers, and other 11 other public spaces in Maryland will benefit from $16 million in Capital Grant Funding, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
The governor announced in a news release that 13 projects were awarded funding this month, totaling $16 million. The grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants Division and were approved by the Board of Public Works.
“Our museums, community and performing arts centers, as well as our medical support and treatment centers, play an important role in providing educational and local access opportunities for our citizens,” Hogan said in the release. “These institutions support the effort to improve the quality of life for our citizens, especially during the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.”
Of projects awarded funding, there are 13 museums, community centers, performing arts centers, athletic, medical support, and treatment facilities that will be receiving state dollars for improvements.
“The awarded grants allow these organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. said in the release. “DGS takes great pride in promoting and supporting these local community centers, museums, medical support and treatment facilities, athletic facilities, and performing arts centers of our great state.”
According to the release, Garrett College received a $10 million grant. The funds will be used for an expansion project to the 800 Building on the college’s campus, which will become the Community Education and Performing Arts Center. Funds will be used to plan, design, construct, and improve the site.
The Port Discovery Children’s Museum will receive $1.75 million for a project from planning and design to construction, repair and renovation of the museum, which will include fabrication and installation of exhibits.
The Harriet Tubman of Alpha Genesis Community will receive a $250,000 grant to assist with the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, site improvement, and capital equipping of a new pavilion. The organization will also have improvements performed on the site’s grounds in Cambridge.
Greenway Avenue Stadium is receiving $750,000 for infrastructure improvements, and Compass Regional Hospital is utilizing $400,000 for the planning, design, and construction of a new Hospice Center in Denton.
Roberta’s House will utilize a half-million dollars to improve the Grief Support Center. Carroll Hospital Center will receive $756,000 for the design, renovation, and equipping of a perioperative and post-anesthesia care unit, according to the release.
Other organizations receiving funding, according to the release, include Coppermine Edgewood Athletic Facility, Chrysalis House, The League for People with Disabilities, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Forest Park Senior Center, and the Ivy Village Incubator.