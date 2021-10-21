(The Center Square) – In a memo sent to staff Thursday morning, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he will not seek a third term as the state’s top law enforcement official, ending his 35-year career in public service.
In the message, Frosh said he has made the “difficult decision” to not seek another term, but that “My work with you has been the most rewarding, fulfilling, and, I believe, product experience of my professional life.”
Frosh said he will “continue to treasure the opportunity to work with all the talented and dedicated people that make up our great office.”
Frosh’s term as attorney general won’t end for another 15 months, and in the letter, he said he intends “to make the most of every single moment” to “work with you and provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and fight for justice.”
Vaughn Stewart, a delegate representing Derwood, said in a tweet, “Frosh has more than fulfilled his promise to be the people’s lawyer."
Brian Frosh has more than fulfilled his promise to be the people’s lawyer. No one has ever doubted what side he’s on: For seniors, consumers, and poor folks. Against slumlords, scammers, sharks, and snakes.He’s also been a friend and mentor to me, and I’ll miss him. https://t.co/4YF1FcByPw— Vaughn Stewart (@DelegateStewart) October 21, 2021
Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a tweet that Frosh has performed “critically important work” that “may not generate headlines, but its impact on everyday Marylanders is immeasurable.”
I’d like to thank General Frosh for the critically important work that we’ve done on this front; it may not generate headlines, but its impact on everyday Marylanders is immeasurable. 6/7— Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) October 21, 2021
According to the email from Frosh, his office has “recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for Maryland consumers and the State from predatory lenders, Wall Street banks, drug companies, automobile manufacturers, tobacco companies, and polluters.”
In addition, according to the release, he opposed a number of initiatives from the Trump administration and worked to protect women’s rights to reproductive health care services and invalidate rules designed to undermine protections against air pollution, water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.