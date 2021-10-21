Attorney General Brian E. Frosh

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has announced he will not seek a third term in office after 35 years of public service.

(The Center Square) – In a memo sent to staff Thursday morning, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he will not seek a third term as the state’s top law enforcement official, ending his 35-year career in public service.

In the message, Frosh said he has made the “difficult decision” to not seek another term, but that “My work with you has been the most rewarding, fulfilling, and, I believe, product experience of my professional life.”

Frosh said he will “continue to treasure the opportunity to work with all the talented and dedicated people that make up our great office.”

Frosh’s term as attorney general won’t end for another 15 months, and in the letter, he said he intends “to make the most of every single moment” to “work with you and provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and fight for justice.”

Vaughn Stewart, a delegate representing Derwood, said in a tweet, “Frosh has more than fulfilled his promise to be the people’s lawyer."

Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a tweet that Frosh has performed “critically important work” that “may not generate headlines, but its impact on everyday Marylanders is immeasurable.”

According to the email from Frosh, his office has “recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for Maryland consumers and the State from predatory lenders, Wall Street banks, drug companies, automobile manufacturers, tobacco companies, and polluters.”

In addition, according to the release, he opposed a number of initiatives from the Trump administration and worked to protect women’s rights to reproductive health care services and invalidate rules designed to undermine protections against air pollution, water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

