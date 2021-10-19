(The Center Square) – The federal government has approved a disaster declaration for areas of Maryland affected by Tropical Storm Ida and the ensuing damage sustained in September.
Gov. Larry Hogan said low-interest loans will be made available from the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners and businesses in Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, in addition to Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent and Prince George’s counties to help rebuild.
“I want to thank the federal administration for acting swiftly on our request for this disaster declaration, which will make more assistance available to businesses and homeowners affected by the storm,” Hogan said in a news release. “Our administration will continue to work closely with local leaders and do everything we can to help homeowners and businesses recover.”
The state has made $4 million in assistance available, according to the release, through the Department of Housing and Community Development to assist with home repair, short-term rental assistance, and business loans.
The declaration allows the SBA to offer business physical disaster loans for business to repair or replace damaged property, economic injury disaster loans, which are working capital loans to aid small businesses engaged in agriculture, according to the release.
Home disaster loans will also be made available, according to the release, to assist homeowners or renters replace personal property, including cars, trucks and SUVs.
Applications are available online at sba.gov, and the deadline to apply is Dec. 17.