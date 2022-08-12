(The Center Square) – A new federal grant will support the transformation of Baltimore’s Penn Station.
A $6 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program will provide improvements at the transportation hub. The funding will be combined with $12 million the Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has earmarked for the project.
“This investment in Baltimore Penn Station will provide stronger access to jobs and sustainable growth in the surrounding community and throughout the region,” Holly Arnold, who serves as the transit administration’s administrator, said in a release.
The improvements, according to the release, are designed to reduce travel times while expanding access to jobs and other services for patrons of the system.
According to the release, the project encompasses transportation enhancements for riders, motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, while at the same time widening access to the community in which one-fifth of residents do not have a car.
The project aims to make safety and reliability improvements, while improving accessibility and connectivity, according to the release.
Caveats of the projects include giving priority to bus lines on Charles and St. Paul streets featuring dedicated bus lines for Charles Street and will be fitted with bus lanes installed on the North Avenue Rising Project, according to the release. Curb extensions will also be performed at 10 stops on the bus lines.
The system will be modernized with up-to-date travel information and the installation of ticket vending machines and curbside drop-off and pick-up spots for buses and for-hire vehicles.
The funding will assist and complement existing public and private projects planned at the station, where Amtrak has invested $100 million to bring the facility up to date. An additional $450 million in private investments, according to the release, will create a mixed-use development to strengthen the local economy.