(The Center Square) – Reducing the number of food deserts is the focus of a new federal grant program.
Some Marylanders with barriers to fresh food will benefit from a United States Department of Agriculture grant which is designed to increase food distribution.
Together with the Reinvestment Fund, the USDA recently awarded over $430,000 to three projects in Maryland and Delaware.
“Food insecurity is really a big problem in Maryland,” Michael Wilson, director of Maryland Hunger Solutions, told The Center Square.
Food deserts are areas where access to fresh food is low or nonexistent. Wilson said these areas aren’t a problem for residents with wealth who have access to transportation, but for low-income residents without reliable transportation, the lack of a local grocery store is a significant barrier.
Roughly $200,000 of the grant will go toward building a grocery store in Indian Head in Charles County, WTOP reported. This will be the first grocery store in the community in 25 years, according to the report.
While grants are helpful, Wilson pointed out this is a single-shot approach to a complex problem.
“One store in one community in a state that has real challenges is a drop in the bucket for everything that we need – it’s an important step forward, but it’s not going to address the problems in either Charles County or in southern Maryland or in our state,” Wilson said.
He wants to see opportunities for online ordering for those who can’t get to the store or more robust farmers markets.
“We need multi-pronged approaches that address all the issues,” Wilson said. “It’s harder to do it that way than to do a single-shot approach.”
He does have hope, however, that a single-shot approach could lead to sharing of best practices, which would have a further reach than simply one grocery store.
As an example, Wilson noted a national program where farmers markets match dollars with SNAP benefits that started in Maryland.
“That’s an example of how you can have financing at a local level that people can learn from and learn about that can be shared across the state and across the country,” he said.
Part of the remaining grant money, approximately $40,000, will go toward running a mobile farmers market in Hagerstown.