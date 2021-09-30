(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is set to receive a $135 million boost, state officials said.
The Department of Housing and Community Development announced in a news release Thursday the program will benefit more than 15,000 renters who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The basis of our program, which was built in consultation with a bipartisan workgroup, has been to ensure that rental assistance is provided in an equitable way, with low barriers and a local focus,” Secretary Kenneth C. Holt said in the release. “Our approach means that there is a long-term sustainability to the program, all while evictions are at record lows compared to before the pandemic.”
The department said that more than $50 million was paid out in the program in September.
According to the release, spending for the program has rapidly increased as the $135 million includes $65.7 million already distributed by the state program and $64.9 million distributed in local jurisdictions to aid renters.
Approximately 50%, according to the department, of the payments were allotted to six counties, including Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Howard, Prince George’s and Wicomico, to aid landlords and tenants.
The department, according to the release, has reserved $20 million in funding to reallocate, based on the success of the program, to the fastest spending counties in October.
According to a department survey, less than 17% of renters are behind multiple months on payments. At the height of the pandemic, more than 42% were behind on payments.
In addition, the District Court of Maryland said the majority of failure-to-pay rent cases were dismissed.