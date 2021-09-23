(The Center Square) – The deadline for public and private schools to apply for funding to support COVID-19 preventative testing has been extended, a state health official said.
In a Wednesday memo to school systems and health departments, Jinlene Chan, who serves as deputy secretary for Public Health Services, said the deadline to apply for the $182 million in funding to provide testing in schools has been extended to Oct. 10.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Enhancing Laboratory Capabilities provided grant funding for the program, the memo states, and each school district will create its own plan for frequency of administering the tests to students who have completed a consent form.
The memo comes as the Department of Health reported 16 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 10,120. There are 792 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.
Schools can choose from one of five vendors the department has under contract for testing, the memo states. Plus, schools can contract with a laboratory of their choosing and apply for a “fixed reimbursement rate.”
As of Wednesday, 14 public schools – in Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore County and City, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties – have started testing programs, along with an additional 80 private schools, the memo states.
Under the diagnostic testing program, schools are provided rapid tests from the Department of Health and PCR tests for schools reporting students showing two symptoms, or close contacts through contract tracing.
Diagnostic testing is currently conducted in 18 public school systems, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore City and County, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester.
COVID-19 outbreaks are happening throughout the state, with two St. Mary’s County schools having the highest number of cases. Margaret Brent Middle School has reported 39 cases and 35 were reported at Leonardtown High School. Talmudical Academy in Baltimore County has reported 37 cases and five additional schools spanning Washington, Somerset, Baltimore City and County, and Wicomico have reported more than 20 cases.
The state is providing 99,920 Point of Care tests and 65,852 PCR tests at a taxpayer cost of $517,000, the memo reads. More than 320,000 POC tests are in the department’s inventory for school this year.