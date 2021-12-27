(The Center Square) – Masks are now required in one county and outdoor dining is encouraged in the capital as Maryland saw a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the Christmas holiday weekend.
The state’s Department of Health reports the testing positivity rate is currently 15.85% as of Sunday, which rose 1.77% over a 24-hour period. The department said there were 5,826 new cases over the holiday weekend, pushing the confirmed number of cases to 663,414 since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 testing rose to a volume of 15,977,086 with an increase of 33,079 new tests in just one day. Negative tests increased by 24,855 over 24 hours, with 5,344,406 tests administered in total.
The department reported 1,584 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with an increase of 49 into Sunday, with 1,242 acute COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 326 in Intensive Care Units. There have been 11,022 confirmed deaths as of Dec. 24 since the pandemic began.
The department reports that 91.3% of Maryland residents age 18 and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 84.8% ages 5 and older have one dose as well. There are currently 4,236,682 state residents fully vaccinated.
Howard County boasts the highest rate of vaccinated residents at 80.589%, and 79.026% of Montgomery County residents are vaccinated. Garrett County features the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents at 42.527%.
In Howard County, Calvin Ball, who serves as county executive, signed an order on Dec. 23 mandating masks indoors in businesses and public facilities that are open to the public. The number of cases has risen in the past week.
“With the rapidly multiplying number of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron and delta variants, positivity rates in the double digits, and increased in hospitalizations, this is a necessary step to further protect our residents,” Ball said in the release. “Being vaccinated, getting a booster, and wearing a mask are the three best ways to protect yourself and those around you.”
Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the masks are “a simple and effective tool we can all use to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community” as cases continued to rise.
Outdoor dining is encouraged in Annapolis as Mayor Gavin Buckley issued a state of emergency for 30 days. Under the order, Buckley said he would work to activate the city’s “emergency response and recovery aspects” along with deploying “resources necessary to prevent or alleviate the ill effects of the virus” in and around the city.
While there aren’t closures or mandates with the emergency order, the city is reinstating permissions for temporary outdoor dining in municipal parking spaces and parking lots, similar to those granted in 2020 and 2021.
Businesses are urged to contact Stephen Rice, manager of the Office of Economic Development, at smrice@annapolis.gov.
“We need to pull together as a community,” Buckley said in the release. “Our police, fire, and health care resources are stretched thin and they need the help of residents to help us get to the other side of this wave of infections.”
The city will review the state of emergency order at the Jan. 10, 2022, meeting of Annapolis City Council and “will take up the issue to amend the City code to create a permanent extension of outdoor dining.”
Meanwhile, Buckley is isolating after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am fully vaccinated and boosted,” Buckley said in the release. “Following the protocols of the City, I will quarantine. I do not have symptoms, and have tested negative as of today. I urge the residents of Annapolis to keep themselves safe.”