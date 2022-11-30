(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs.
M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion.
“We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have a significant impact on the Eastern Shore community,” Hogan said in a release. “The company has had great success in growing its staff recently, and we believe this additional space will allow M&M to continue expanding its manufacturing and production, as well as its workforce, in Maryland.”
The company, according to the release, employs 100 workers and plans to add another 100 over the next two years.
M&M Carnot has been in operation since 1969, according to the release, and is a world leader in refrigeration products. The company has a heavy focus on “green refrigeration” which would have minimal impacts on the ozone layer or global warming. The company makes components used in cold storage, food processing, ice rinks and supermarkets.
The expansion, according to the release, gives the company the opportunity to continue to expand to meet a growing need for sustainable products, and will help the company address increased demand.
“We are excited to expand our natural refrigeration business in Federalsburg,” David Sholtis, chief executive officer of M&M Carnot, said in a release. “With the hard-working people of Caroline County, we can continue to meet the rapidly growing needs of our customers for natural refrigeration solutions.”
According to the release, M&M Carnot is eligible to use a series of state programs and incentives to make the expansion reality, including More Jobs for Marylanders, Partnership for Workforce Quality, and the Job Creation Tax Credit.