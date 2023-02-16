(The Center Square) – A bill backed by Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland veterans to increase the state’s existing military retirement income tax subtraction, received its first hearing in a House committee Thursday.
The measure, House Bill 554, would increase the income tax subtraction for military retirement pay to $25,000 for taxable year 2023 and $40,000 in taxable year 2024.
Under existing Maryland law, veterans under age 55 can subtract up to $5,000 of military retirement income, while those over 55 can subtract up to $15,000. The bill backed by Moore would increase these amounts, and also remove the age limit.
The governor testified in front of the House Ways and Means committee Thursday in support of the bill, arguing the measure is necessary in order to attract and retain veterans within Maryland.
“The veterans community continues to serve long after they have taken off the uniform,” Moore said Thursday. “These are people who have shown a commitment not just to country, but a commitment to community…Our priority should make sure they are doing it here.”
More than 30 states do not tax military retirement pay, while a handful of others partially tax military retirement income. Maryland was home to more than 372,500 veterans in fiscal year 2020, according to population data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to a fiscal analysis of the bill, increasing the military retirement income tax subtraction would decrease state revenues by $18.6 million in fiscal year 2024. The introduced state budget for the fiscal year already assumes a $33 million general fund revenue impact, the fiscal analysis notes.
Veterans and state officials in support of the bill argued it would provide greater incentives for veterans to remain in Maryland after retirement. Anthony Woods, acting secretary of Veterans Affairs would help to diminish “the financial factors that cause veterans to leave the state they call home.”
Officials also acknowledged nearby states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, do not tax military retirement pay at all. With this in mind, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Heidi Fleming told lawmakers veterans do tend to weigh what states are best for stretching their military retirement pay when the time for retirement comes.
“The current tax on military pension is a factor for if I will continue to stay in Maryland upon full retirement,” Fleming said. “The Keep Our Heroes Home Act will be impactful to myself and others making that final decision on where to retire.”
If the bill is passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor, it would take effect July 1, 2023.