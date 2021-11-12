(The Center Square) – Prince George’s County Public Schools has 1,100 bus routes and 1,200 buses.
“But our driver shortage for routes currently is about 200 routes that do not have a driver and then of course that also cuts into not having any substitutes for the normal shortages that are caused by absences, people being injured, et cetera,” Dr. Rudolph Saunders, director of transportation for the school system, said during a joint hearing of the House Ways and Means and Environment and Transportation committees.
Prince George’s County is not alone as only three of Maryland’s 24 school systems have enough drivers for all of their routes, according to information presented by Gabriel Rose, director of pupil transportation for the Maryland State Department of Education. One percent to 20% of routes across the state are not covered daily.
Prince George’s County is one of four counties in the state that own their school buses. The other counties use contractors who hire and maintain the buses. The contractors and the school systems are facing the same hiring challenges.
The most discussed issue is salary. Starting pay is just over $19 an hour in Prince George’s County, which is comparable with most of the state. Other drivers with Class B licenses make more, said Erin Appel of the Maryland School Bus Contractors Association.
“Dump truck drivers, Amazon drivers, even Door Dash drivers make more, and without the additional stress of having a bus full of school kids,” Appel said.
The pay prompted a strike in Anne Arundel County and “sickouts” in three other counties, Rose said. The Anne Arundel County School Board agreed to allocate more than $7.4 million to transportation contractors that includes a $5 an hour wage increase for bus drivers, according to news release.
School systems are encouraged to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act towards bus driver recruitment, Rose said. And the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed by Congress includes money for school buses, according to John Wollums, director of governmental relations for the Maryland Association of Board of Education.
Drivers who do want to get behind the wheel of school buses sometimes have a hard time getting their commercial driver’s licenses and face fees for required fingerprints. Prince George’s County has offered paid training for people wanting to get their licenses, Saunders said.
The state Motor Vehicle Administration has set aside Saturdays for people interested in getting their Class B license, said Christine Nizer, of the Motor Vehicle Administration.
Driver requirements will remain in place as safety measures should not change because of the shortage, according to Wollums.