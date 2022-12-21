(The Center Square) – Thousands of Maryland state employees will relocate to new office space in Downtown Baltimore after a pivotal Wednesday vote taken from the Board of Public Works.
The three-person board – comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and Treasurer Dereck Davis – approved a formal request from the Maryland Department of General Services to relocate a dozen agencies to the new venues.
The transition, according to figures shared at the board meeting, will impact 3,300 state employees.
“These represent the last leases for state agencies moving out of the State Center complex,” Hogan said. “Nearly two years ago, I announced a transformative plan to revitalize Baltimore’s central business district.”
Hogan, who is nearing the end of his tenure, said the transition would have a ripple effect throughout Maryland’s largest city during deliberations at Wednesday’s board meeting.
“Working together with the Legislature, we approved $50 million to move all of the state agencies that are currently located at State Center to leased office space in the downtown business center district,” Hogan said.
The changes ahead, Hogan said, will result in modern workspaces for the thousands of employees and “will create a tremendous boost to the economic and civic revitalization of Downtown Baltimore.”
In a statement released after the board meeting, Shelonda Stokes, president of the Baltimore-based organization Downtown Partnership, described the forthcoming change as an “important catalyst” for the city’s central business district.
“This should be the largest single influx of jobs in downtown’s history,” Stokes said.
The board’s vote to relocate the state offices comes after a separate vote taken earlier this year to transition the existing State Center complex for future, as-yet-undetermined redevelopment.
To assist in the process, the board authorized a $500,000 grant to the City of Baltimore to assist its municipal departments in planning for the redevelopment effort.
Ellington Churchill Jr., secretary of the Department of General Services, presented the relocation proposal to the board at Wednesday’s meeting.
“DGS will continue to move forward with Gov. Hogan’s plan to reposition our state buildings by ensuring the agency’s transitions into these leased spaces goes smoothly and efficiently,” Churchill said in a statement afterward.
According to figures within the DGS, the imminent relocation will result in reconfigured office space that will create a number of logistical and monetary efficiencies.
The state reportedly will be vacating nearly 1.3 million square feet of office space by leaving the State Center Complex and, in turn, will transition into 934,000 square feet of leased commercial space.
Financial figures from the DGS indicate the move will achieve annual operating cost savings in the range of $7.9 million annually.