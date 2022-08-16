(The Center Square) – A new pilot program in Baltimore will provide unconditional cash payments to young parents.
The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund, which is a guaranteed income initiative, will assist 200 young parents, who are between the ages of 18 to 24, with $1,000 per month over the next two years in an effort to give financial relief to stabilize households amid rising costs and inflation, Mayor Brandon M. Scott said.
Funding, according to the release, totaling $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds were set aside for the program, Scott said. Operational costs for the program will come from the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Services, in addition to private funding, including dollars from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Abell Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, and The Zanvyl and Isabelle Krieger Fund.
"The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund puts money directly in the hands of our residents because they know what their families need to ascend the ladder of opportunity," Scott said in a release. "Guaranteed income programs are proven time and time again to enhance recipients’ well-being."
Participants of the program should see payments hit accounts or pay cards soon, according to the release.
In order to be eligible for the program, applicants have to be city residents, between the ages of 18-24 at the application deadline, be either biological or adoptive parents, or guardians, and have full or partial custody. Participants also had to have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level based on household size, according to the release.
Of the participants in the program, 70 have been chosen to tell their story in the program; 130 individuals will be part of a research study; and 156 individuals will be a control group for the study, according to the release.
The initiative, according to the release, is a partnership between the city, the CASH Campaign of Maryland, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and Steady. Funding will be sent directly to participants and is not designed to replace income.