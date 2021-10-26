(The Center Square) – Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott is using ARPA funds to take a bite out of violent crime.
The mayor announced Tuesday the city will utilize $50 million over the next three years for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoood Safety and Engagement to fund efforts aimed as reducing community violence, victim services, youth justice, re-entry services, and community healing. Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“As Baltimore continues to contend with dual public health crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing violence epidemic – I am proud to make this investment in significantly increasing our capacity to reduce the violence occurring on our streets and to activate community-based organizations as part of our Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan,” Scott said in a news release. “Curing Baltimore of violence is my top priority as Mayor, and the dollars we invest today in this vision based in equity, healing, public health, and trauma-informed practices will build safer neighborhoods today, while paying dividends in the future.”
According to the release, this new investment, the second priority investment utilizing ARPA funding, will be used for a group violence reduction strategy as well as to expand the city’s violence intervention network and fund trauma-informed practices.
The initiative is part of the mayor’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan which focuses on a public health approach to violence, engaging with communities and inter-agency collaboration, and evaluation and accountability, according to the release.
ARPA funding is being used to curb gun violence, according to the release, and will be spent to support intensive case management, emergency housing and relocation efforts for people at risk of violence. In addition, funding will support employment programming, while bolstering the city’s efforts for additional mental health services and victim services.
The city, according to the release, was asked by the Biden Administration to join a coalition with 14 other jurisdictions to expand evidence-based programs that support crime intervention. Scott has committed to the effort and plans to invest in more than 30 grants and contracts over the next five years to administer programs.
The investment will also include a new program that will be in partnership with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to provide training and employment for nearly 3,000 individuals who are transitioning back to their communities, according to the release. Those training programs will be in the public sector.
The city received $641 million in ARPA funding, according to the release, and the mayor has set up recovery programs for the city and its residents that will disperse funding in a transparent manner.