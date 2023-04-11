(The Center Square) – Maryland will permanently extend and expand the state’s earned income tax credit for low-income residents and broaden eligibility for the state’s Child Tax Credit under a bill signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore Tuesday.
Alongside legislative leaders, Moore signed into law a pair of bills Tuesday that will permanently extend the temporary expansions enacted in 2021 surrounding the earned income tax credit. The earned income tax credit offers a credit against state income tax and against local income tax for certain low-and-moderate-income residents.
The legislation also expands the state’s child tax credit by allowing individuals making $15,000 or less a year to claim a tax credit of $500 per child under age six. Under previous legislative action, low income taxpayers making $6,000 or less with children under 17 with a disability could claim a $500 credit per each qualified child for the 2020 through 2022 tax year.
Moore touted the bills as a way to confront poverty across the state, reiterating a promise he made upon being sworn into office to end child poverty. The operating budget approved by the legislature earlier this month includes about $200 million for tax relief, which includes funds for the earned income tax credit expansion and the child tax credit.
“This is a historic tax cut for working families in Maryland,” Moore said at the bill signing Tuesday. “It attacks child poverty at its root causes and together, these two programs will lift at least 34,000 Maryland children to the next rung of the economic ladder.”
Maryland’s General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session just before midnight Monday. Lawmakers sent more than 800 bills to Moore’s desk this session, which included a package of reproductive rights bills backed by the governor’s administration.
Moore signed roughly two dozen bills into law Tuesday, including a pair of measures that will raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour starting in January. That bill speeds up the timeline for the wage increase by one year – previous law would have increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2025.
The governor said Tuesday that 126,000 Maryland children live in households where the main breadwinner makes less than $15 an hour.
Moore also signed the Child Victims Act into law Tuesday, which repeals the state’s statute of limitations in certain civil actions related to child sexual abuse. Under existing Maryland law, the state recognized a statute of limitations defense in civil cases, which limited victims of child sexual abuse from seeking justice if they were over age 38.
The bill signing follows the release of a report last week outlining alleged child sexual abuse by members of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The report overviewed the results of a four-year investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s office, which found 156 clergy and others associated with the church are alleged to have sexually abused more than 600 children over the course of roughly 60 years.
Before signing the bill Tuesday, Moore said the measure “addresses a big gap between justice and our legal system because there is no statute of limitations on the pain that these victims continue to feel.”