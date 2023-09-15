(The Center Square) — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced that it will award more than $5.6 million to Maryland localities through its Community Development Block Grant Program and more than $2.2 million through its Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Assistance Grant Program.
Community Development Block Grants aim primarily to raise the standard of living for low- and moderate-income communities. These grants will go to housing, building and infrastructure projects in thirteen Maryland communities, with the towns of Federalsburg and North Beach in Caroline and Calvert counties receiving the largest individual grants of $700,000 each.
Frederick County will benefit most from this round of program funding; its city of Brunswick, the town of Emmitsburg and the county itself will receive a total of more than $1.3 million for sidewalk replacement, waterline replacement and emergency accessibility improvements for low and moderate-income homeowners, respectively.
The $2.2 million through the Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Assistance Grant Program will be distributed to 92 projects in 23 jurisdictions. “The funding will assist local governments, Main Street communities and nonprofits with operating costs associated with local housing efforts and community revitalization projects and initiatives,” according to a press release from the department.
Fifty projects were Main Street improvement awards of $25,000, $10,000, or $8,000, which can be used for general operating expenses, business strategy development or physical improvements to a Main Street property.
The remaining 42 were technical assistance awards ranging from $12,500 to $50,000 for nonprofit organizations, local governments and local development corporations doing community and economic revitalization work in Maryland. The city of Baltimore received close to $480,000 of the over $1.2 million in technical assistance awards.
“Maryland’s local leaders have their finger on the pulse of their residents and communities, each with its unique needs,” said Maryland DHCD Secretary Jake Day. “We’re excited to be a part of helping cities, counties, and towns across Maryland support these versatile and important projects and activities.”