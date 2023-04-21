(The Center Square) – First-year Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently announced a partnership between farmers, watermen and food banks through the Maryland Department of Agriculture to provide those in need with locally-sourced fresh food.
Supporting the agriculture community while supplying Marylanders with fresh food, the program is designed to provide a conduit between farmers and local food banks.
“USDA is excited to partner with the Maryland Department of Agriculture as they promote economic opportunities for their local farmers and producers, and to increase access to locally sourced, fresh, healthy, and nutritious food in Maryland’s underserved communities,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “This cooperative agreement will improve food and agricultural supply chain resilience.”
Proponents of the programs underscore the issue of hunger throughout the entire state, noting it is not an issue confined to certain areas.
“These initiatives will address hunger and connect rural and urban communities in the common purpose of feeding our state,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks.
Funding for the initiative is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Agriculture Marketing Service, the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program will provide Maryland with $6.1 million in grants for 2023-24.
“These two programs share the same goal: to build resiliency in our food system and connect farmers to food banks that help our fellow Marylanders in need,” said Moore. “We don’t need to choose between supporting our agriculture sector and fighting hunger: we can, and must do both at the same time.”
Starting this summer, the Maryland Department of Agriculture will issue grants supporting the programs, which will fund $200,000 a year to “build food system resiliency by leveraging Maryland agriculture” in support of charitable food banks in the state.
Food banks operating in the state such as, The Maryland Food Bank and The Capital Area Food Bank, have the resources to provide 93 million meals a year between the two organizations. The nonprofits serve children, families, senior citizens and veterans throughout the state.