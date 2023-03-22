(The Center Square) – The Maryland General Assembly is weighing several bills involving property tax credits and exemptions this session, including a bill that expands property tax credit eligibility to disabled law enforcement officers or rescue workers who meet certain criteria.
Under current Maryland law, a disabled law enforcement officer or rescue worker is eligible for a property tax credit if their dwelling was acquired within 10 years of the date they were “adjudged to be permanently and totally disabled.” A surviving spouse is eligible for the property tax credit if the dwelling was acquired within 10 years of the fallen law enforcement officer or rescue worker’s death.
A pair of identical measures, Senate Bill 435 and House Bill 508, would lower the existing domicile dwelling timeframe from 10 years to five years. Specifically, the bills expand the existing eligibility of the property tax credit to a disabled law enforcement officer, rescue worker or surviving spouse who was domiciled in the state any time within five years prior to them becoming disabled or dying.
The bills have received support from the Maryland Association of Counties and Fraternal Order of Police Montgomery County Lodge 35, who have asked lawmakers to vote favorably on the bill.
“This bill addresses a specific challenge for disabled Montgomery County officers, as well as other law enforcement, in that, in many cases, they are not able to supplement their retirement incomes after retiring from their agencies, as most other retirees are,” Lee Holland, president of the Montgomery County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 wrote in a support letter. “This issue is particularly prominent in the State of Maryland, with its close proximity to the United States Capitol and other federal agencies, since a large proportion of federal law enforcement members live in our state, which has higher than national average costs of living.”
Under the proposals, local governments would also be required to define “disabled law enforcement officer” and “rescue worker” to determine eligibility for the tax credit.
In a support letter, the Maryland Association of Counties wrote that local governments support the approach of the measure because they provide “local autonomy to determine the best way to provide these incentives, rather than those that mandate reductions in local revenue sources.”
“By granting counties full flexibility to determine eligibility for the credit, SB 435 will allow each jurisdiction that chooses to enact the credit to tailor it to their specific community needs,” the letter states. “Additionally, it gives each county broad discretion to determine how much revenue it is willing to forego to provide the desirable benefits enabled by the bill.”
Neither SB 435 or HB 508 is expected to have a fiscal impact at the state levels, but an analysis indicates local tax revenues could decrease at the start of fiscal year 2024 “to the extent the property tax credit is authorized and additional taxpayers become eligible for the property tax credit.”
Both SB 435 and HB 508 passed out of their original chambers with an unanimous vote and are currently being heard in the opposite chambers.