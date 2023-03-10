(The Center Square) – Maryland has retained its AAA bond rating – the highest possible rating – ahead of a sale of state General Obligation Bonds next week, state Treasurer Dereck E. Davis announced this week.
Maryland is among the 13 states who hold a AAA rating from all three major rating agencies - S&P Global, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, according to the state treasurer.
Both S&P and Moody's Investors Services said Maryland has a “stable” financial outlook, with Fitch Ratings the state’s “financial resilience is extremely strong, with well-funded budgetary reserves, consensus-oriented decision-making with a willingness to trim spending and increase revenues and disciplined multiyear forecasting and planning.”
“As I have said previously, preserving Maryland’s AAA bond rating is my number one priority,” Davis said. “Despite the uncertainty of our economy, rating agencies continue to have confidence in Maryland’s sound fiscal policies.”
This coming Wednesday, Davis will oversee the sale of state General Obligation Bonds in the Assembly Room of the Goldstein Treasury Building in Annapolis. According to his office, the sale is anticipated to include up to $350 million of tax-exempt bonds and up to $50 million of taxable bonds.
General obligation bonds are a type of municipal bond that are issued with the “belief that a municipality will be able to repay its debt obligation through taxation or revenue from projects,” according to Investopedia. Ratings, like those provided by S&P and Fitch, indicate the relative ability of an entity to meet their financial commitments.