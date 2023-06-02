(The Center Square) — Gov. Wes Moore announced that Maryland will be the first in the country to offer digital licenses and IDs through Google Wallet.
The Maryland Department of Transportation and Motor Vehicle Administration will allow residents to verify their identity conveniently and securely at airport security screening checkpoints.
Moore touted the announcement as an example of Maryland leading in innovation and convenience. “Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” said Moore. “Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders,” said Moore.
The new technology will allow Marylanders to add their driver’s license or state ID to Google Wallet to present at certain Transportation Security Administration airport PreCheck checkpoints. The Maryland Mobile ID will only be available for individuals with Maryland state IDs or driver’s licenses.
Paul Wiedefeld, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, claims the new technology will promote equity in transportation while remaining secure.
“Innovation and technology are keys to building a transportation system that’s more equitable, accessible and safe for all Marylanders,” said Wiedefeld. “Maryland Mobile ID is a tool that puts more convenience in the hands of our customers.”
The IDs in Google Wallet are stored encrypted, which means other users won’t be able to access the personal information unless the user authorizes permission. When presenting the ID on Google Wallet, users must authenticate it on their device by selecting what they would like to share.
Supporters of the new technology say that digitizing IDs will simplify things for people and eventually eliminate the need for physical wallets.
“Our research shows that having a way to save an ID to Wallet is critical in adopting a fully digital wallet. By bringing IDs to Wallet, we’re excited to provide yet another way for people to move seamlessly throughout their day, toward a future without the need for a physical wallet,” said Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Cheng.
“Google Wallet makes navigating day-to-day life easier by enabling quick and convenient access to everyday essentials like your payment cards, loyalty cards, concert tickets and more,” Cheng explained.
Officials note the Mobile ID is meant to be a companion to physical IDs. Marylanders should always be prepared by carrying physical form of IDs.