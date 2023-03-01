(The Center Square) – Maryland lawmakers are weighing a proposal to permanently extend and expand the state’s earned income tax credit and broaden eligibility for the state’s Child Tax Credit – a measure supporters say could help reduce poverty in the state.
If passed, Senate Bill 552 would make permanent the temporary expansions to the Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit that lawmakers enacted during the 2021 session.
Specifically, the bill would permanently increase the value of the state’s refundable credit from 28% to 45% of the federal earned income credit. Additionally, the bill eliminates the $530 limit on the value of the state earned income credit for qualified individuals without children, allowing them to claim the credit equal to 100% of the amount of the federal earned income tax credit minus any pre-credit state income tax liability, according to a bill analysis.
SB 552 would also permanently extend and expand Maryland’s child tax credit by broadening eligibility to taxpayers with federal adjusted gross income of up to $15,000. Under previous legislative action, low income taxpayers making $6,000 or less with children under 17 with a disability could claim a $500 credit per each qualified child for the 2020 through 2022 tax year.
Under SB 552, the definition of “qualified child” would be expanded to include children under age six, regardless of disability status.
The bill is being backed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s administration. During his State of the State address last month, the governor outlined a pledge to end child poverty, noting his proposed budget includes $171 million to permanently extend the earned income tax credit and expand the child tax credit.
Speaking in support of the bill to a panel of Maryland lawmakers Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said Maryland’s expanded EITC helped more than 400,000 families in the state, arguing that the state “should make that commitment permanent.”
The lieutenant governor also cited research showing that the expanded federal Child Tax Credit – which allowed more families with children to receive increased credit sums – helped lift more than 3 million children out of poverty. That expansion, however, is now expired, and the child tax credit has reverted back to its previous form.
“Given Washington's failure to extend the program, Maryland needs to step up for Maryland families,” Miller said Wednesday.
The lieutenant governor added the state’s existing child tax credit is “far too narrow,” telling lawmakers that only 87 families in the state claimed the credit last year. Miller estimated the passage of SB 552 would expand eligibility to 40,000 Maryland families and “help lift tens of thousands of Maryland children out of poverty.”
Several groups testified in support of the measure Wednesday, including the CASH Campaign of Maryland, the Maryland Food Bank and the SEIU Local 500. Supporters of the measure argue the bill provides an important tool to address poverty in the state.
Chanté Westfield, a lifelong resident of Maryland and member of the Capital Area Food Banks Client Leadership Council program, told the committee SB 552 “is truly a lifesaver to low income families such as mine.” Westfield shared she had to stop working during the pandemic due to losing childcare and said the extra tax credits during the pandemic helped to reduce her family’s debt.
“This bill will help keep a roof over my family's head, keep us stable and allow my kids the ability to further their education without the added stress of homelessness,” Westfield said.
Several lawmakers on the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee praised the measure during a hearing Wednesday, and no opposition testimony was given.
“A rising tide lifts all ships, and this is a step in that direction,” Sen. Joanne Benson, D-Prince George, said Wednesday.
If the law is passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor, it would go into effect June 1.