(The Center Square) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the relaunch of Baltimore’s Red Line to improve east-west connectivity in the region, which had been canceled by then-Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015.
The proposed project began to take shape two decades ago, seeking to fill a transportation gap between the regions to provide residents with more access to work and recreation, expand commuter options, and support economic development.
Moore addressed prior challenges working on the Red Line project but applauded efforts to invest in the transit project while delivering one of his campaign promises.
“Nearly a decade ago, the previous administration cut the Red Line project at a time when Baltimore was reeling from one of the most trying eras in recent history – but now is the time for us to get this right,” said Moore.
Hogan previously criticized the project as unworkable, saying the plan “doesn't make any economic sense at all." The 2015 projected costs were estimated at $3 billion.
The Center Square reached out to Red Line Maryland project officials requesting an updated project cost estimate. There was no response prior to this publication.
Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld defended the project, saying it will offer the community “tremendous benefits.”
“Before it was canceled in 2015, the initial Red Line plan was shaped by more than 10 years of study, engineering, environmental analysis, and substantial community participation,” said Wiedefeld.
MTA will examine multiple considerations in delivering the proposed project, such as options to reduce or eliminate the need to tunnel through downtown and cost analysis related to tunneling and assess environmental changes in relation to other projects.
The MTA will submit an entry request to be included in the federal Capital Investment Grants program next year. It would require the Federal Transit Administration's oversight as well as provide significant federal financial assistance to complete the project.
In the interim, the state will implement plans to increase bus services along the corridor, including the August launch of the QuickLink 40 service. A pilot bus service to run between Essex Park and Ride and the North Bend Loop, which transit officials hope will reduce travel and transfer times.
According to The Baltimore City Department of Transportation, the proposed project will span 14 miles, with more than 40,000 people anticipated to use the Red Lane daily.