(The Center Square) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore unveiled a supplemental budget plan this week that includes millions for salary increases for some state workers, grants for local nonprofits and funding for projects within state agencies.
Moore’s updated budget plan includes $35 million for negotiated salary increases for the state’s executive branch workforce, with targeted increases to workers “who have had the lowest salary increases in recent years,” according to the governor’s office. Additionally, the plan includes $66 million to “tackle challenges across state agencies inherited from previous administrations,” including budget shortfalls for higher education scholarship programs and issues at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
The supplemental budget represents a restructuring of the governor’s initial proposed $63.1 billion spending plan, which was first unveiled in January. Moore’s administration said the supplemental budget adjusts for new revenue projections after the Board of Revenue Estimates projected a $477 million decrease in state revenues in the current and coming fiscal year.
“This administration will always be guided by the data and the facts. Our supplemental budget adapts to new revenue projections while ensuring we invest in the priorities that matter most to Marylanders,” Moore said in a statement Monday. “We’ve made it clear–our administration is here to make the lives of every Marylander better, and this budget plan meets that test in a responsible and strategic way.”
Other highlights of the supplemental budget plan include $11 million for the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center (MCAC) within the Maryland State Police to expand staffing and invest in technology infrastructure, as well as $2.25 million in funding to fund free breakfast for public school students, pending approval of two bills currently moving through the General Assembly.
Moore’s administration also wants the budget to include $32 million to fund capital grants for nonprofit local organizations “whose funding proposals align with the mission of State government.” The governor is also pushing for $2 million in funding for the planning and design of a pre-release facility focused on women in the correctional system.
The governor’s supplemental budget comes as budget negotiators in the General Assembly prepare to meet to sort out differences between the budget passed by the House and the budget passed by the Senate.
In a statement, House Appropriations Chair Ben Barnes, D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties, said the supplemental budget “reflects the Moore administration’s commitment to shoring up our agencies and state government after years of neglect.”
The supplemental budget is “reflective of the close collaboration between the Senate and the Moore Administration,” Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, said Monday, adding that the Senate is “focused on finalizing a financially prudent budget that reflects investments in Maryland values over the next fiscal year.”
The Maryland Constitution requires the General Assembly to enact a balanced budget one week before the legislative session ends, and if it fails to do so, the governor must call for an extended session. The legislative session is expected to adjourn April 10 this year, meaning the budget bill must pass both chambers by next Monday.
Maryland’s fiscal year begins July 1.