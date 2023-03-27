(The Center Square) – Marylanders who had their Electronics Benefits Transfer (EBT) card benefits stolen between October 2022 and February will be eligible for reimbursement, Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday.
Maryland will use federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds to provide reimbursements to individuals whose EBT card benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, Moore’s office announced Monday. State residents who complete a reimbursement form no later than May 31 will have their benefits reimbursed in 15 days or less, according to the governor’s office.
“My administration is using a direct and swift approach to reimburse people whose food and cash benefits were stolen,” Moore said in a statement. “We are demonstrating how our state will lead and find innovative ways to solve our common problems and restore faith in our family-serving institutions.”
The move will make Maryland the first state in the nation to use federal SNAP funds for reimbursements. Last month, the federal government approved the state’s reimbursement plan, which the state estimates will help 3,800 known victims of fraud who have had $2.5 million in stolen benefits.
Since last week, the Maryland Department of Human Services has approved nearly 1,300 claims totaling over $761,000 in reimbursed benefits, according to Moore’s office.
EBT theft has become a growing problem nationally and can occur with “skimming” devices, which are used to steal the card and PIN number of a person’s EBT card to access their SNAP benefits. State agencies across the nation have reported millions of dollars in stolen benefits.
To prevent future skimming in Maryland, the Department of Human Services and its technology partner, Conduent, are enhancing the state’s EBT card system to improve security, according to the governor’s office. Improvements include a card lock/unlock feature through a mobile app and EBT fraud alerts to make it easier to monitor account activity.
“The Marylanders we serve deserve world-class customer service,” Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López said in a statement. “We are grateful for Governor Moore’s leadership and for all of our partners on the federal, state, and local level who supported our efforts and enabled us to make this happen so swiftly.”