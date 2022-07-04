(The Center Square) – A newly formed Maryland panel tasked with creating sports wagering guidelines has not set a firm timeline for the completion of its preliminary work, despite a recent plea from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, or SWARC, has been meeting in recent months to hash out processes and procedures related to applications and regulations for the competitive sports wagering bidding licenses.
Voters in November 2020 approved legal sports wagering at the ballot box, and the General Assembly formalized the process the following spring with a pair of bills that made it legal in the state.
SWARC, an outgrowth of the legalization effort, will review applications for physical and mobile operations in conjunction with another established state entity: the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. Plans call for the availability of 60 mobile and 30 physical sports wagering licenses within the state.
At a June 29 SWARC meeting, Thomas Brandt Jr., chairman of the panel, did offer a tentative insight.
“It’s our continued hope that we may be able to begin accepting applications in late summer,” Brandt said.
In mid-June, Hogan sent SWARC a letter, calling on the panel to expedite its process so mobile sports wagering will be up and running by the time the National Football League’s regular season kicks off Sept. 8. Maryland is home to the Baltimore Ravens.
“To make that target date achievable, it is imperative that you immediately accelerate and intensify your efforts,” Hogan wrote.
He added, “Marylanders have grown frustrated waiting for mobile sports wagering as they have watched it become available in state after state across the country, including our neighboring jurisdictions of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.”
While a number of preliminary steps are still being hammered out, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has opened an electronic portal for prospective licensees to learn more about the process and submit applications.
Jim Nielsen, chief operating officer of the agency, shared how it is working in tandem with SWARC on the applications process at the recent meeting.
“We haven’t established a due date yet,” Nielsen said of the competitive application submission process. “We have some additional hurdles that we still have to work through.”
What also came into sharper focus at the meeting is the application process. Prospective licensees will have to submit one for SWARC and another for the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. SWARC, in particular, is looking at economic development opportunities through sports wagering.
“I think what I’ve discerned along the way — and something that makes Maryland unique — is this effort to encourage entrepreneurs to get into this industry the way our state’s trying to encourage it,” Brandt said. “That gave rise to SWARC, and, of course, this extra layer of process. That’s a differentiator.”
Kimberly Copp, an attorney, is one of multiple consultants working with SWARC on its application process to gauge the legal intricacies of the process. At the most recent SWARC meeting, Copp touched on some of the questions that might be asked of applicants.
“Have they been revoked or suspended? Have their been fines in other jurisdictions?” Copp said. “If you’re new to this, that’s fine, too, but tell us about your experience with principals, owners and executives. I’m assuming you’ve assembled a team.”
Speaking to the overall application process, Copp said, “This is the time for them to shine and tell us how great they would be in the sports wagering industry.”
The next SWARC meeting is scheduled to take place July 20.