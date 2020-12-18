(The Center Square) – Maine's oyster industry is getting a boost thanks to a federal grant intended to support small businesses.
Maine Shellfish Developers of Walpole received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The funds will be used to develop and expand closed containment oyster feedlots at non-coastal sites, a potentially groundbreaking proposition to provide low-cost oysters year-round, while also challenging the traditional oyster farming process.
The company was one of 29 recipients of grants as a part of the NIFA's Small Business Innovation and Research Project. The award was praised by Maine's U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy, and helping them to reach their growth potential strengthens our communities and creates new employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas of our state,” Collins and King said in a joint statement. “We welcome USDA’s investment in Maine Shellfish Developers, which will foster cutting-edge research and help strengthen Maine’s oyster industry.”
Growing oysters on land has been a longtime issue for the industry, but Maine Shellfish Developers could be on the verge of using an inexpensive, easy-to-grow protein from yeast that might solve some of the challenges, Bob Rheault, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, told The Center Square.
“It appears they have maybe gotten around the problem of the indigestible yeast,” Rheault said. “If they really have cracked the nut, and they’ve got a cheap food that the bivalve can utilize, it could be a game changer.”
The company’s project brief notes says their goal is to develop nutritional and inexpensive feed in high volume, supplied 24/7 to oysters grown in a temperature-controlled feedlot.
“Success in developing this alternate feed will permit year-round growth and sale of oysters readily available to all, disrupting the traditional business model for shellfish farming with potential beneficial global impact,” the brief states.
Rheault noted that clearing the bottleneck of inexpensive oyster feed and a viable land-based growing system opens up a lot of possibilities.
“It would help avoid threats of hurricanes, rainfall closures, and a lot of the challenges that Mother Nature throws at us,” Rheault said.