(The Center Square) – The University of Maine’s board of trustees opted recently to conditionally approve a 2.5 percent tuition increase as part of its $559.5 million budget for fiscal 2021.
The 13-1 vote took place during a special board meeting, with Student Trustee Trevor Hustus the lone dissenting vote, according to a news release.
Officials said the inflation-based rise in tuition has been anticipated throughout the yearlong budget process, and was not related to the financial downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The expenses and uncertainty of Covid-19 has created unprecedented budget challenges for Maine’s public universities,” Chancellor Dannel Malloy said. “While there is work yet to do, today’s vote by the Board makes it clear that students and their families will not face a tuition increase this fall related to the costs of Covid-19.”
The cost to fully equip the university in response to the virus is expected to be roughly $20 million, to account for lost revenue, safety measures in dorms and cafeterias, and upgrades in technological equipment and supplies, the release stated.
The plan still requires review by the Board’s Finance, Facilities, and Technology Committee, as well as the full Board in the fall, as questions concerning state appropriations, enrollment figures and virus-related expenses continue to evolve.
Included in the proposed budget is an unresolved $5.69 million shortfall – roughly 1 percent of the $559 million spending plan – for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Discussion at the meeting was brief, the Portland Press Herald reported.
“I’m comfortable with this budget because it is our best effort based on what we know today without making cuts that will affect our ability to make our campuses a place students want to come to this fall and learn in whatever form that takes in-person or online,” Trustee Emily Cain said. “I believe this does represent our best opportunity today.”