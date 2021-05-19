(The Center Square) – The average Maine family pays $9,411 annually in state and local taxes, according to an analysis by personal finance company MoneyGeek.com.
The website based their hypothetical family on a married couple with one dependent making an average gross income of $82,852 annually and living in a home valued at $346,600.
The analysis also shows that states with lower tax burdens attracted people to their state while states with higher tax burdens experienced a decline in population.
Maine’s population grew 0.3 percent in 2020 according to MoneyGeek, which is backed up by the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to Census figures, Maine’s population increased by 6 percent in the past 10 years with 33,000 new residents moving into the state.
Maine’s tax liability may be changing for some of the state’s wealthiest residents. Currently, all residents who make more than $52,600 a 7.15 percent tax. Maine lawmakers are debating a bill that would increase the tax burden to 10.5 percent for those who make more than $100,000 annually and 12.4 percent for those who make more than $200,000 a year. A separate bill would create tax bracket for Maine residents making between $10,0000 and $10 million annually.
The bills are opposed by Republicans and organizations including the Maine Jobs Council, which says Maine has the 11th highest income tax.
Maine could attract more residents by growing the tax base and becoming a destination state, said Ben Lucas, executive director of the Maine Jobs Council in testimony before the Committee on Taxation.
“Maine is the safest state in the nation and ranked in the top 10 for natural environment,” Lucas said in his testimony. “It is a wonderful place to live and if we improved the business climate, attracted innovation and jobs, and gave people a more prosperous, diverse economy where families and careers could thrive, we could be a magnet state with a sustainable, broader tax base and ultimately more money for government and social programs and perhaps even less need.”
Libertarian Rep. John Andrews is calling for a 5 percent flat income tax. He said his bill would make Maine more competitive with New Hampshire, which currently has no income tax.
Residents who decide to flee states due to rising tax burdens should do their research before moving and make sure they cut all ties to their previous state of residence, according to law professor Edward Zelinsky.
“People think, well, if I just registered to vote and changed my driver's license – not enough,” Zelinsky said. “You've got to really sell the house in the state you're leaving, you’ve got to cut all ties to that state. Simply getting a driver's license and changing your motor registration to a new location is not enough.”