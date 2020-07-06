(The Center Square) – Maine recently expanded the number of states whose tourists do not have to quarantine or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test when arriving at their place of stay.
Effective Friday, out-of-state vacationers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were exempted.
“In reviewing the objective metrics over recent days and weeks, the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York demonstrate low positivity rates and other encouraging trends in the prevalence of the virus,” Gov. Janet Mills.
Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association, called it encouraging news for reopening the state’s economy.
“The decision to add three Northeastern states to the exempt status is welcome news to the Maine Tourism Association and others in the hospitality sector,” Cameron said. “The industry is committed to following all health protocols set forth in the Keep Maine Healthy plan.”
Keep Maine Healthy, which was unveiled in June, includes 14 Frequently Asked Questions for visitors and another five for lodging establishments and rentals.
It includes a Certificate of Compliance for people who are not from exempted states, which must be completed when they check in to any commercial lodging, including Airbnb. Guests also may be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
“From the beginning of our reopening process, we have focused on protecting public health and supporting economic activity,” Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “Every day we work to strike that all important balance, and, with this move, believe we are taking another reasonable and responsible step forward.”
In an interview with Maine Public Radio (MPR), Mills also discussed enforcement measures for businesses.
“Resetting the restrictions is one of the potential acts,” Mills told MPR. “Licensing is another potential avenue of remedying a situation. If a particular activity or particular entity is not complying with the checklist, we can move to take their license if they have a business license in Maine or in a city or town where they operate. But we’re looking for first and foremost for voluntary compliance.”