(The Center Square) – Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to divert tax revenue from cannabis sales to cities and towns to help them cover the impact on municipal services.
The measure, which was recently approved by the state Legislature, will allow local governments that host cannabis growing facilities and retail shops to request reimbursement for municipal expenses up to $20,000 a year.
Under the new law, local governments must document "qualifying expenses" for hosting cannabis operations, such as legal fees and costs associated with reviewing an application to open a retail operation and holding a town meeting or election.
The new law is a scaled down version of the original bill, which would have required 5% of the state's 15.5% combined taxes on recreational cannabis to go to local governments.
The measure's primary sponsor, Rep. Tiffany Roberts, D-South Berwick, said it would help alleviate "budgeting uncertainty" for local governments that host retail cannabis operations.
"This bill will allow municipal governments to recover expenses from the regulation of the adult use industry and encourage partnerships with local businesses," she said in recent testimony.
Maine approved recreational cannabis in 2016, allowing adults age 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of pot and it authorizes regulated cultivation and sales.
The products are subject to a 10% excise tax and the state's 5.5% sales tax. In 2021, profits from recreational pot sales in Maine topped more than $81 million, according to state data.
But local governments don't see any of that money – even if they host a cannabis business – and are forbidden from charging local pot excise fees on the businesses.
To be sure, local taxes and so-called "host fees" for cannabis businesses have proven to be controversial in other states that have legalized medical and recreational use.
Cannabis industry experts say excessive entry fees stunt the growth of the market by squeezing out smaller companies that can't afford to pay steep start-up costs.
John Burke, an attorney who represents cannabis businesses, said in the absence of revenue sharing agreements with local governments, cities and towns are charging "excessive" licensing fees for allowing pot shops to open in their communities. He said that is stunting the growth of the retail marijuana industry by creating financial barriers to enter the market.
"Not having revenue sharing is preventing the state from receiving the type of revenue it anticipated from the adult use program, hurting the businesses lawfully operating in the adult use program and frustrating municipalities that were supposed to be partners with the state in administering the program," Burke said during a hearing on the bill.
At least 18 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territory of Guam have legalized recreational cannabis, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Maine is also one of 37 states that have authorized medical marijuana sales, but the state doesn’t tax those products.