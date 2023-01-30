(The Center Square) – Fraud linked to tax refunds occurs annually in Maine to the tune of about $1 million to $1.5 million, according to a state official.
Jerome Gerard, director of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, recently discussed the challenges his agency faces annually – and what steps are being taken to cut down on fraudulent activity from hackers.
Fraud was one of multiple issues Gerard discussed with legislators in both chambers of the General Assembly at a Committee on Taxation meeting.
State Rep. Joseph Perry Sr., D-Bangor, had inquired about the efforts taken within the agency after noticing documentation outlining specific halts to fraudulent payments and refunds, as well as other types of schemes within the agency.
“I’m curious and would like to have some explanations on that,” said Perry, who co-chairs the committee. “I’m curious if that’s a new phenomenon. What percentage do we think we’re stopping?”
Gerard said the agency continues to combat sophisticated attempts from wrongdoers, who are attempting to intercept funds intended for Maine tax filers.
At the high-water mark, Gerard said reported tax-related fraud within Maine was in the range of $4 million annually but has since leveled off to the $1 million to $1.5 million range.
Annually, Gerard said Maine issues about $500 million in refunds to 1040 tax filers.
“About seven or eight years ago, we started to notice there were professional hackers trying to go after refunds,” Gerard said as he recounted when the agency began stepping up its efforts. “What they do is they’ve got all of these different shenanigans of how to rip off the state. So, what we did is we put in elaborate edits into our system to stop refunds that appeared to be fraudulent.”
In some instances, Gerard said the so-called edits to electronic payment software are made in response to reports elsewhere in the U.S. of fraudulent activity.
“Four or five years ago, hackers went into accounting firms and overnight took over databases of the returns that were prepared to be sent in and changed bank routing information,” Gerard said. “We put in an edit. If there’s a change in the bank routing information, we send a paper check to the taxpayer’s mailing address on the return.”
Gerard said the state outsources with a “premier firm” specializing in fraud prevention that has been able to stop many attempts in their tracks. The firm, which works with more than half the country, reportedly is in the midst of making further upgrades.
While fraud detection technology has become more sophisticated so, too, have hacker’s techniques.
Gerard discussed a professional conference he attended, which reiterated the challenges of pinpointing exactly how much fraud takes place.
“A very capable expert said, ‘There’s no way to know the full of extent of fraud in the filings,’ so I can’t give you a number,” Gerard said. “I can tell you it’s just amazing with the machinations that they’re using to try to get at these refunds.”