(The Center Square) – The increase in unemployment claims has led Maine to introduce an alphabetical method that designates by last name what days applicants can call the office to file claims or ask questions.
According to a news release from the Maine Department of Labor (MDOL), Mondays are reserved for people with last names beginning with A-H. On Tuesdays, it’s last names from I through Q. Wednesdays are for R-Z. Thursdays and Fridays serve as catch-all days for anyone who’s unable to call on their designated day.
The number to call is 800-593-7660, and it is available from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
"While we hope to have 100 more people answering the phone lines by the end of next week, implementing this new system will ease congestion on our phone lines in the meantime," Commissioner Laura Fortman said. “This is an easy way for individuals to take action to improve access for everyone. We are all in this together and we appreciate your help as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
For the week ending April 4, the state’s unemployment claims were 30,631, once again setting a state record, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
For the week ending March 14, Maine had only 634 claims.
Under the recently passed federal legislation known as the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, applicants may be entitled to additional benefits. The MDOL release states that additional guidance is still needed from the U.S. Department of Labor before those can be implemented; once that occurs claims would be processed retroactively.
The MDOL has suggested waiting until the guidelines are in place before applying, as it could result in a denial of benefits to eligible applicants.