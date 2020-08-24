(The Center Square) – A new study by the Maine Policy Institute aims to assess the financial and communal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state and calls on policymakers to enact changes when they return to Augusta.
Author Nick Murray notes, “This report attempts to analyze state actions, reviewing the science available at the time, measuring state response based on that information, and envisioning the ideal policy response in order to avoid future massive economic and societal shocks during the next outbreak.”
Among its findings is that the state’s prolonged mandated closures have not been necessary given the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases.
“Governor [Janet] Mills and the administration were sorely mistaken to enact broad mandates with limited information on the new virus, trashing Mainers’ rights and destroying the hard-earned livelihoods of many,” Murray said in a news release. “Instead of focusing their response on Maine’s truly vulnerable, the governor chose to shut down ‘nonessential’ businesses across the state, even in the vast swaths of rural Maine which have suffered much deeper economic and public health consequences than the virus could have inflicted.”
More than 75 businesses have already permanently closed, drug overdose deaths in Maine rose 23 percent from January through March – far higher than the national average of 13 percent – and data that was available at the onset of the pandemic did not support a statewide lockdown.
The report takes issue with the five executive orders the governor has issued to extend the state of civil emergency, and it urges lawmakers to pass stricter limits on such extensions.
“It is clear that Maine is no longer in a state of emergency due to COVID-19,” Maine Policy CEO Matthew Gagnon said. "The governor’s heavy-handed unilateral policy decisions have plunged the state into an economic malaise from which it will likely take years to fully recover."
The report also calls for easing state regulations on telehealth and other services that could help make health care more affordable.