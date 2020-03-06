The Maine Revenue Forecasting Committee (RFC) revised the State’s General Fund revenue forecast upward by $139 million.
In a news release, Gov. Janet Mills said the surplus strengthens the case for pursuing investments presented in a supplemental budget in January, “including protecting the health and safety of Maine people, enhancing economic and workforce development, and building up the State’s Budget Stabilization Fund.”
Mills said she will direct the administration to consider data-driven MaineCare improvements and set aside money in the Budget Stabilization Fund to protect Medicaid.
To Jacob Posik, communications director for the Maine Heritage Policy Center, the strong numbers point to the overall strength of the state and national economies.
"Unemployment is low and the extreme need for workers to fill existing openings is boosting wages, which workers and families are using to buy goods and services that translate to additional tax revenue for the state," Posik told The Center Square. "The latest forecast did signal worry about the impact of the coronavirus on the markets and Maine economy, which is something to keep an eye on moving forward.”
The RFC projection is one of two forecasts, required by law, to be completed each year and delivered to Mills and the Legislature.
Posik noted the money could be put toward reducing the taxpayer burden, while addressing transportation and health care issues.
“The surplus should be used to fix real problems facing our state or given back to Mainers in the form of tax reductions,” Posik said. “Currently, Maine is facing a few big problems that need to be addressed. We have a $232 million annual transportation funding shortfall and thousands of truly vulnerable Mainers continue to languish on waitlists for services under the Medicaid program. The best use of surplus funds would be to address these legitimate issues or return the funds to taxpayers in the form of income tax reductions.”