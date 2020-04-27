(The Center Square) – The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cause a steep decline in the state’s finances, and recovering its revenue stream will be a significant task, a policy analyst says.
The outbreak’s arrival before the prime spring and summer tourist season makes for a particularly rough road ahead, Jacob Posik, Director of Communications at the Maine Policy Institute, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“It's going to be difficult for Maine to fully rebound from the COVID-19 economic downturn, especially given the timing of the outbreak in the U.S. and Maine," Posik said. "The restaurants, bars, hotels and bed and breakfast establishments that serve the millions of visitors who come to Maine each year to enjoy our beautiful state will likely be unable to return to the way things were before for some time. The pandemic itself may even dissuade people from taking a summer trip up to Maine in the first place.”
Even if the state cannot fully recover all lost revenue, it’s possible to restart revenue collections by reopening the economy in counties where there are few cases of the coronavirus, Posik said.
"Business owners have a vested interest in keeping their employees and customers safe, and at this point, everyone is aware of the health risks associated with the virus," he said. "If people continue to practice social distancing and take other necessary safety precautions, there's no reason why Maine should not be able to begin reopening its economy and collecting tax revenues again."
In the Maine Wire, Posik noted that state spending makes it difficult to rebound from the revenue decline.
Additionally, Moody’s Analytics estimates released last week show the COVID-19 economic fallout could cost Maine roughly $865 million.
“This is caused in part by an estimated revenue shortfall of $756 million and an estimated increase in Medicaid spending of $108 million for a combined fiscal shock of $865 million,” Posik told The Center Square. “If federal aid to states cannot be used to stabilize state budgets, Maine could find itself in a position where it must cut planned spending or find ways to increase revenue, likely through tax and fee increases, in order to keep our budget balanced.”
The spending package in the state’s most recent budget nearly squares with the projected losses.
“The biennial budget approved by lawmakers and Governor Mills in 2019 grew spending by approximately $800 million, nearly equivalent to what Moody's estimates the state will lose as a result of the pandemic,” Posik said. “Had the governor and lawmakers given us more wiggle room between projected revenue and planned spending, the economic fallout might not be so severe. Unfortunately, little room was left for us to work with and not enough money was set aside for a rainy day.”
“Governor Mills in her inaugural address noted the possibility of a recession in the coming years, and while nobody could have predicted it would be caused by a pandemic, her administration did not take the proper steps to plan for a recession in its budget proposal,” Posik added.