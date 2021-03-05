A special election is being held on March 9 for District 14 of the Maine state Senate. Small business owners Craig Hickman (D) and William Guerrette (R) are running in the general election.
The seat became vacant on Dec. 2 after Shenna Bellows (D) declined to be sworn in for her new term. The Maine Legislature elected her on Dec. 2 to become the state’s new secretary of state. Bellows had represented District 14 since 2016. She won re-election in 2020 with 56% of the vote.
Heading into the special election, Democrats have a 21-13 majority in the Maine Senate with one vacancy. Maine has a Democratic state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers.
As of March, 28 state legislative special elections have been scheduled for 2021 in 16 states. Between 2011 and 2020, an average of 75 special elections took place each year.